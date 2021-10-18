The Dean of Norwich to retire

The Dean of Norwich is to retire from her role at the helm of Norwich Cathedral in May next year.

The Very Revd Jane Hedges, who in 2014 became the first female Dean of Norwich in the Cathedral’s 900-year history, announced the news to the Cathedral’s congregation on Sunday.

We love Norfolk and the people and it will be a huge wrench for us to leave The Very Revd Jane Hedges

There will be a special farewell service on Sunday 1 May 2022 and following this the Dean will be moving to Northumberland with her husband Chris.

I know that I join a great many people across the Diocese of Norwich, as well as the Cathedral community, in being immensely grateful for all that Dean Jane has brought to the life of Norwich Cathedral and her many wider networks The Rt Revd Graham Usher, Bishop of Norwich

The Very Revd Jane Hedges was ordained Deaconess in 1980, Deacon in 1987 and Priest in 1994.

She was the first woman to be appointed a Residentiary Canon in the Church of England, serving as Canon Pastor at Portsmouth Cathedral.

In 2006 she became the first female Canon at Westminster Abbey, moving from there in 2014 to become the 39th Dean of Norwich.

Under the Dean’s tenure, Norwich Cathedral has, among many other things, seen the completion of the Cathedral’s sustainable lighting project From Darkness To Light, raised more than £2.5m for the They Shall Laugh and Sing Music Appeal to fund a major restoration of the Cathedral’s organ and support the Cathedral’s choral music, and hosted the major touring Natural History Museum exhibition Dippy on Tour: A Natural History Adventure.

The Revd Dr Peter Doll, Norwich Cathedral’s Canon Librarian and Vice Dean, will be the Cathedral’s acting Dean from May next year until the new Dean of Norwich is appointed.