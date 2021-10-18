Wear a helmet on e-scooters plea from wife of man who died in Stevenage

The wife of a man who died following a road traffic collision in Stevenage has paid tribute to him and appealed for others riding e-scooters to wear a helmet.

53-year-old Stewart Macgregor came off his e-scooter at the Broadwater Crescent junction with Woodland Way on Friday 24th September and died in hospital two days later.

Paying tribute to her husband, Stewart's wife Nicky, said: "I, our children and family are totally devastated that Stewart is no longer with us. He was a loving husband, son, brother, dad, uncle and friend, our lives will never be the same without him. He was such a caring loving person. I am totally devastated that I won't ever see him again, he had only popped out to see if the petrol garage had fuel.

I would like to make others aware that these e-scooters can be so dangerous. Please, if you own one, wear a helmet, Stew used to wear his helmet, but on this particular night he went out without one Nicky Macgregor

Nicky added she hopes no other family has to go through what they are all going through.

Police are continuing to investigate what happened and are appealing for anyone with dash cam footage in the area at the time of the crash to get in touch.