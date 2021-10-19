Becoming a Black professional in Britain: University of Bedfordshire students share their stories
WATCH: Elodie Harper meets students celebrating diversity
When student Chelsea Beckford-Procyk applied to study Midwifery at the University of Bedfordshire she did so with purpose.
Now in her third year at the University's Luton campus, she's much closer to realising her dream.
This October the University is celebrating Black History Month with it's Proud To Be Black initiative; which celebrates its students that are already making strides in their chosen industries.
Annie Apakoh is a second year Media Performance student, studying film, TV and theatre.
She recently starred in a music video for song 'Sister' by Shaybo featuring Jorja Smith and wants to inspire other young black girls to chase their dreams.
Annie hopes Black History Month will give her peers a chance to find out more about black cultures, and give black students an opportunity to learn more about their heritage.
WATCH: 'Sister' by artist Shaybo, starring student Annie
Doctor Violet Cuffy is a senior lecturer and also part of the University's Race Equality Network, she is helping to run its Black History Month celebrations.
She's been wearing traditional dress on campus to start conversations about Creole culture in the Caribbean.
It is hoped by sharing the successes of these students and by celebrating black history visibly on campus more people will be inspired to learn about black heritage.
Something Midwifery student Chelsea feels is more important than ever, given Britain's multicultural society.
"Learning about other cultures and the history of people can build more of an understanding between quite different groups, and we'll figure out that we're more alike than we are different. And being different isn't necessarily a bad thing."