When student Chelsea Beckford-Procyk applied to study Midwifery at the University of Bedfordshire she did so with purpose.

Now in her third year at the University's Luton campus, she's much closer to realising her dream.

It's kind of unbelievable really that today in 2021 that a black woman is four times more likely to die during the pregnancy and childbirth period and I really want to be a force of change to correct that disparity. Chelsea Beckford-Procyk, Midwifery student

This October the University is celebrating Black History Month with it's Proud To Be Black initiative; which celebrates its students that are already making strides in their chosen industries.

Annie Apakoh is a second year Media Performance student, studying film, TV and theatre.

She recently starred in a music video for song 'Sister' by Shaybo featuring Jorja Smith and wants to inspire other young black girls to chase their dreams.

Annie hopes Black History Month will give her peers a chance to find out more about black cultures, and give black students an opportunity to learn more about their heritage.

I've known, being a black girl in the industry, you don't really see it that often, so I think I've just tried to empower more young, black creatives to just go into the industry more. There is a minority of us, which I'd like to change. Annie Apakoh, Media Performance for Film, TV and Theatre student

Doctor Violet Cuffy is a senior lecturer and also part of the University's Race Equality Network, she is helping to run its Black History Month celebrations.

She's been wearing traditional dress on campus to start conversations about Creole culture in the Caribbean.

Doctor Violet Cuffy has been wearing traditional Creole dress around the University's Luton campus to start conversations. Credit: ITV Anglia

It is so important that we stand in our power in the person that we are in our identity. So for me it is a time when I can celebrate who I am, what it means to be a black professional and a female black academic Dr Violet Cuffy, Senior Lecturer in Tourism & Events Management

It is hoped by sharing the successes of these students and by celebrating black history visibly on campus more people will be inspired to learn about black heritage.

Something Midwifery student Chelsea feels is more important than ever, given Britain's multicultural society.

"Learning about other cultures and the history of people can build more of an understanding between quite different groups, and we'll figure out that we're more alike than we are different. And being different isn't necessarily a bad thing."