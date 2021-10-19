Play video

WATCH: Tanya Mercer reports on green investments announced by the Prime Minister

The Prime Minister has laid out a raft of measures to combat climate change and create 'green growth', including £6 billion worth of investment in wind farm East Anglia Hub.

It's part of the government's Net Zero strategy which sets out how the UK will transition to clean energy and green technology.

The hub is a development of three off-shore wind farms along the Suffolk coast.

The most northerly, East Anglia Three, already has consent and construction is due to start in 2023.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a speech during the Global Investment Summit. Credit: PA

East Anglia One South is already up and running, whilst North and East Anglia Two are currently awaiting planning permission.

It is these that electric utlitiy company Iberdrola will invest £6 billion in through Scottish Power, once they've secured the planning consent.

This would be Iberdrola’s biggest offshore wind development anywhere in the world and would create 7,000 jobs.

Together the hub would supply clean green energy to 2.7 million British homes, about 7.5% of the government's target for off-shore wind power by 2030.

We share the ambition of the Prime Minister’s Ten Point Plan and, following the stable and predictable UK framework, we are committed to playing our part. Our £6bn investment in the East Anglia Hub would be a significant step to achieving enough offshore wind to power every UK home by 2030. Ignacio Galán, Chairman, Iberdrola

It is one of 18 deals announced by the Boris Johnson at the Global Investment Summit, which it says will create 30,000 new jobs in the UK and secure £9.7 billion of new foreign investment.

Company Global Marine is also set to invest £10 million in building hybrid engine crew transfer vessels and surface effect ships to service off-shore wind farms, creating 10 jobs in the East of England.

It is all part of the government's plans to get the UK to Net Zero, by targeting four areas: coal, cars, cash and trees.

Further announcements today included £5,000 grants for homeowners to install low carbon heat pumps and a £620 million investment in electric vehicles and charging points.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks at a product during the Global Investment Summit at the Science Museum. Credit: PA

What we want to support is direct air capture, long term battery life, Jet Zero and green hydrogen. I think these are all technologies that have massive potential but they're currently under invested in. Boris Johnson

The announcement comes just 12 days ahead of COP26, the UN's Climate change conference being hosted in Glasgow.

The issue for some residents though isn't so much what is off-shore, but what will happen on-shore if the plans go ahead.

Getting the power from the turbines of East Anglia Two and East Anglia North One could require a new connection at Thorpeness and a six-mile cable trench through the Suffolk Coast Area of Natural Beauty, to a 30 acre substation at Friston.

Though there are calls for broader investment in more energy sources than just wind, because of the unreliability of the weather.

The wind is important, it's one of the cheapest technologies that we can add onto the system, so ultimately to keep people's bills as low as possible we're going to want lots of wind, as much as we can get. But, it doesn't always blow so it's going to mean we'll need things to back it up when it isn't there. Tom Edwards, Energy expert, Cornwall Insight

An artist's impression of what Sizewell C will look like Credit: EDF Energy

Nuclear investment wasn't mentioned by the Prime Minister in his speech at the summit, sparking former Labour leader Ed Miliband MP to ask this question in the Commons, "On nuclear, I was surprised given the advanced publicity that the word did not even pass his lips. We have seen a decade of delay and inaction on the issue, can he tell us his reply, why there is still no decision on new nuclear?'

It led to further questions from campaigners and residents about the future of plans for new nuclear station Sizewell C in Suffolk.

Our message today is as it was before, it's to ministers to say don't buy Sizewell C. It's the wrong project in the wrong place, it's too slow, it's too risky, too damaging and certainly too expensive. Alison Downes, Stop Sizewell C

So far the funding has been a key sticking point, but whilst Boris Johnson didn't give the project the go ahead today, it is being speculated that an announcement will be made in the Chancellor's spending review next week.