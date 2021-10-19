Fan banned indefinitely from Ipswich Town games for racist social media post

Ipswich Town have banned a supporter "indefinitely" from attending games after a racist social media post was aimed at one of the club's players.It came after Saturday's 2-2 draw with Cambridge United in the league. The author of the post was identified and has been told they are no longer welcome at Portman Road.

The club said they'd also been made aware of another social media post showing an offensive and homophobic sticker.

An investigation is underway. Both incidents have been reported to police.

The club thanked fans for bringing the posts to their attention and said any discrimination would not be tolerated.

In a statement posted on the club's website, the club said:

"The Club has been made aware of a post on social media that was published by an Ipswich Town supporter on Saturday, 16 October 2021 following our away fixture with Cambridge United.

The post, which has since been deleted, included a racial slur towards one of our first-team players.

The Club has identified the author of the post and they will be banned from Portman Road indefinitely.

We have also informed the relevant authorities, including the police.

The Club is also aware of a post on social media that showed an offensive and homophobic sticker stuck to a lamppost, also on the day of the Cambridge United fixture.

Again, we have made the relevant authorities aware and are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.