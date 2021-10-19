Play video

Anyone who has been the victim of a sexual crime, is legally entitled to lifelong anonymity.

The law is there to protect people, but Natania Loftman gave away that right, because she wants other survivors to know they have no need to feel shame.

I feel there's a kind of stigma around being a sexual abuse survivor and there's nothing to be ashamed of, it wasn't us, we didn't do this to ourselves. So there's really 100 percent nothing wrong with being a sexual abuse survivor and I want other people to come forward, not just in this case, but if it's ever happened to them. Come forward. You've got nothing to be ashamed of. It wasn't you. Natania Loftman

Her testimony helped convict Carson Grimes, a 65 year old man from Luton who is currently serving 22 years for committing 36 sexual offences against children spanning over a period of 20 years. He abused Natania from the ages of 3 to 9.

Carson Grimes was jailed for 22 years Credit: Bedfordshire Police

Bedfordshire Police say Grimes deliberately targeted youngsters who he felt would not be believed by their families or the authorities if they reported the abuse.

The police investigation established that Grimes plied his victims with a powerful sedative, which would render them unconscious before he raped them.

The police officer in charge of the case, DS Rachel Foy, says Grimes was only convicted due to the survivors' courage.

"A life sentence in relation to this is absolutely what the victims deserve. The courage that they've shown and the determination they've shown sticking with the investigation for all these years, is an absolute credit to each of these people and I'm very very proud of them."

Carson in his police cell Credit: Channel 4: 24 hours in Police Custody

Natania's story has even featured on the TV programme 24 Hours in Police Custody. She told ITV News Anglia that if her interview reaches just one survivor and gives them the courage to confide in a friend and know that what happened wasn't their fault, then speaking out will have been worth it.