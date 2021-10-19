Waiving her anonymity: the victim of a prolific paedophile encouraging others to come forward
Anyone who has been the victim of a sexual crime, is legally entitled to lifelong anonymity.
The law is there to protect people, but Natania Loftman gave away that right, because she wants other survivors to know they have no need to feel shame.
Her testimony helped convict Carson Grimes, a 65 year old man from Luton who is currently serving 22 years for committing 36 sexual offences against children spanning over a period of 20 years. He abused Natania from the ages of 3 to 9.
Bedfordshire Police say Grimes deliberately targeted youngsters who he felt would not be believed by their families or the authorities if they reported the abuse.
The police investigation established that Grimes plied his victims with a powerful sedative, which would render them unconscious before he raped them.
The police officer in charge of the case, DS Rachel Foy, says Grimes was only convicted due to the survivors' courage.
"A life sentence in relation to this is absolutely what the victims deserve. The courage that they've shown and the determination they've shown sticking with the investigation for all these years, is an absolute credit to each of these people and I'm very very proud of them."
Natania's story has even featured on the TV programme 24 Hours in Police Custody. She told ITV News Anglia that if her interview reaches just one survivor and gives them the courage to confide in a friend and know that what happened wasn't their fault, then speaking out will have been worth it.