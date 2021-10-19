Play video

Watch Tommy Freeman's reaction to his England call.

Perhaps no one was more surprised by Tommy Freeman's call up to the England Rugby squad than Tommy himself.

The 20-year-old only made his Premiership debut with Northampton Saints last year - and has notched just 19 appearances for the Black, Green and Gold.

He's one of 34 players in line to run out against Tonga, Australia and South Africa in this year's Autumn Internationals.

Yeah, crazy I wasn’t expecting it, I mean I had some conversations in the week with Martin Gleeson [England's attack coach] he gave me some good feedback and I was obviously delighted to hear from him, to know I was in the conversation. I don’t think it’s sunk in... but amazing, so happy to be selected for it and just want to rip in next week really. Tommy Freeman

The reason for the surprise isn't a lack of self-belief, but perhaps more to do with his fightback from injury. The full-back needed knee surgery at the end of last season, his off-season dominated by recovery and rehab.

Straight after the back end of last season of the game I was on a plane to Sweden and had a scraping out on both knees so it wasn’t ideal, but definitely worth doing. I had a 16 weeks of recovery and rehab, it as 12 weeks before I could train full on.. Tommy Freeman

Tommy Freeman tackled by Norfolk star Freddie Steward in the clash with Leicester Tigers Credit: PA Images

Freeman won't be the only young gun to get a chance to run out at Twickenham next month. Dereham's Freddie Steward will be hoping to add to his two International caps when Jones whittles the squad down to a final 23.

Jones has shown he's willing to ring the changes after he left out the Vunipola brothers.

"We've drawn a line in the sand after the Lions series and we're looking to produce a younger squad to get ready for the World Cup," said Jones.

"I don't think it's a new England squad because there are a number of good players remaining from the previous World Cup campaign and they'll continue to be important. But what we've done is add some youth and enthusiasm. It's an opportunity for the squad to keep getting better."

And Jones was full of praise for Freeman.

Freeman's a big, strong, strapping lad. He's got good pace, a good feel for the game. He can play full-back or wing. I've been watching him for a couple of seasons. Eddie Jones, England coach

Freeman though has feet firmly on the ground.

When the call came in obviously I was definitely stunned, taken aback but with the names in that squad I’m definitely looking forward to be playing alongside them, the likes of Farrell and those boys have been in the set up for quite awhile now. I’m just going to go in and learn as much as I can off them and show them what I can do. Tommy Freeman

But for now Freeman's attentions are firmly fixed on a Friday Night Lights encounter in the Premiership.