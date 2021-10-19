Young Saint thrilled to get England call-up and says it's a 'massive opportunity'
Watch Tommy Freeman's reaction to his England call.
Perhaps no one was more surprised by Tommy Freeman's call up to the England Rugby squad than Tommy himself.
The 20-year-old only made his Premiership debut with Northampton Saints last year - and has notched just 19 appearances for the Black, Green and Gold.
He's one of 34 players in line to run out against Tonga, Australia and South Africa in this year's Autumn Internationals.
The reason for the surprise isn't a lack of self-belief, but perhaps more to do with his fightback from injury. The full-back needed knee surgery at the end of last season, his off-season dominated by recovery and rehab.
Freeman won't be the only young gun to get a chance to run out at Twickenham next month. Dereham's Freddie Steward will be hoping to add to his two International caps when Jones whittles the squad down to a final 23.
Jones has shown he's willing to ring the changes after he left out the Vunipola brothers.
"We've drawn a line in the sand after the Lions series and we're looking to produce a younger squad to get ready for the World Cup," said Jones.
"I don't think it's a new England squad because there are a number of good players remaining from the previous World Cup campaign and they'll continue to be important. But what we've done is add some youth and enthusiasm. It's an opportunity for the squad to keep getting better."
And Jones was full of praise for Freeman.
Freeman though has feet firmly on the ground.
But for now Freeman's attentions are firmly fixed on a Friday Night Lights encounter in the Premiership.