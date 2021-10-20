Attack on an MP is deemed ‘likely’ after Sir David Amess death

A fresh attack on an MP in the wake of the murder of Southend's Sir David Amess is now deemed likely after intelligence officers upgraded the threat level for politicians to “substantial”.

Home Secretary Priti Patel, whose constituency is Witham in Essex, urged colleagues to take the “change in risk seriously” following a review by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre linked to MI5.

She told the Commons that there was no “specific or imminent threat” but it was understood MPs will now be contacted over how their security arrangements may be altered.

A candle and a photo at a vigil for Conservative MP Sir David Amess Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

Ms Patel said counter-terror police will ensure the “change is properly reflected in the operational posture” following the killing of the MP for Southend West was killed on Friday at a surgery for his constituents.

This is the same level as the current national threat to the United Kingdom as a whole, so I can assure the House that our world-class intelligence and security agencies and counter-terror police will now ensure that this change is properly reflected in the operational posture. Priti Patel MP

The National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) said it would be working with police and parliamentary authorities to review security for MPs following the upgrade to the threat level.

An NPCC spokesman said that Operation Bridger, the security programme set up after Ms Cox’s murder by a right-wing extremist in 2016, had contacted every MP since Sir David’s killing.

“Many members of Parliament have taken this immediate opportunity to reassess the bespoke security arrangements they have in place, and forces are working with them and their staff to implement any changes,” he added.

Ms Patel said that the security of other elected representatives, such as councillors, will also be reviewed.