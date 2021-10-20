Cambridge club night brings in 'cling film lids' to stop drink spiking

A Cambridge club night manager has acknowledged that plans to put cling film over drinks to prevent spiking is not a perfect solution.

But Ben Lewis hopes it will offer “an extra layer of assurance” to people at his weekly club night at the Mash nightclub in the city.

The 24 year old, who manages the Woo Cambridge event, said awareness of the issue had grown and clubs need to do something about it.

Ahead of its event this Wednesday evening, the club is offering a cling film covering for drinks as a “temporary measure” before more permanent methods of prevention can be put in place.

It comes following a reported increase in the number of instances of spiking at some UK universities, resulting in an online campaign to boycott nightclubs.

Campaigners from more than 30 universities who plan to join the nightclub boycott say they are seeking “tangible” changes to address a problem that has become an “epidemic”.

"We know it’s not a perfect solution but we simply couldn’t get the official measures in time," said Ben Lewis.

“We’re aware that there’s a nationwide problem and people want something done about it… and we wanted to do something before opening tonight,” he said.

So while it’s not the perfect solution at all, tonight we’ll have cling film, then next week we’ll have proper drink stoppers… for free for customers that want them. Ben Lewis, event manager

Mr Lewis said both event and venue staff would be given specialist training and extra security would be put in place to identify and protect those who looked “tipsy or a little bit vulnerable”.

“I don’t think it offers concrete reassurance but… I think it makes it at least a little bit more difficult to spike someone and that’s the crux of the issue, " Mr Lewis said.

“One positive thing is that this campaign has brought it back to the forefront of everyone’s minds."