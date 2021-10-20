Essex wildlife team deal with a deadly snake found in a shipping container
A saw scaled viper, one of the world's most deadly snakes, has been discovered in a shipping container that had arrived from India.
The South Essex Wildlife Hospital revealed on social media that it was called in to deal with the snake. The post said that other authorities had been contacted, but had not responded.
The team at the hospital had experience with this type of viper and knew immediately that it was not to be trifled with.
The hospital's reptile expert and vet went along to collect the snake, that had become agitated and aggressive.
The snake is now in a locked box in a sealed room, awaiting collection from the appropriate authorities. A sign on the door reads, "Do not Enter! Dangerous Animal!".