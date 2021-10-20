A saw scaled viper, one of the world's most deadly snakes, has been discovered in a shipping container that had arrived from India.

The South Essex Wildlife Hospital revealed on social media that it was called in to deal with the snake. The post said that other authorities had been contacted, but had not responded.

The team at the hospital had experience with this type of viper and knew immediately that it was not to be trifled with.

We understood fully the gravity of just how dangerous these reptiles are, they are way up there in the top few most deadly snakes (it is believed to have killed more people than all the other species combined) South Essex Wildlife Hospital

The hospital's reptile expert and vet went along to collect the snake, that had become agitated and aggressive.

The snake is now in a locked box in a sealed room, awaiting collection from the appropriate authorities. A sign on the door reads, "Do not Enter! Dangerous Animal!".

The snake is being kept in a locked box, inside a sealed room Credit: South Essex Wildlife Hospital