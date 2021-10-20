Play video

Watch a report by ITV Anglia's Matthew Hudson

A brand new choral composition will be performed expressing one man's experience of fighting Covid.

Vision of a Garden is the work of Cambridge mathematician Professor Peter Johnstone and composer Richard Blackford.

Many of the words of the piece were penned by staff at Addenbrookes Hospital who wrote them while Professor Johnstone was was desperately ill in intensive care.

He was the first patient to be admitted to the hospital's neurological unit and placed in a coma back in March 2020, in the early days of the pandemic.

The diary of his time in hospital was written as a way to help him understand what he went through during more than 80 days in ITU, many of them in a coma.

It's just amazement really that they could write such loving and personal messages to someone whom they didn't know as a person. They just knew me as a lot of nasty symptoms that they were having to fight against. Professor Peter Johnstone,

"The staff weren't just doing it for me, they were doing it for all the patients on intensive care. It was just lovely," he added.

The choral music will be heard at the Royal Festival Hall on October 24th, performed by the Bach Choir of which Professor Johnstone is a member.

It's called Vision of a Garden after the rehabilitation garden at Addenbrooke's Hospital.

Senior nurse Daniel Harrison was one of those who wrote in the diary. He said it was important to keep a record of what had happened during a patient's stay in ITU.

Daniel Harrison was one of the staff members who wrote in the diary Credit: ITV Anglia

"We see some of the patients come back to us and some patients just want to know and piece together their little story of when they were in critical care," he said.

"Some patients remember lots of things, some patients remember not a lot at all," Daniel Harrison added.

Thirty members of staff will be in the audience for the concert, representing the hundreds of people who played a part in Peter Johnstone's recovery.