Great Yarmouth to light up with new fire festival
The Venetian Waterways in Great Yarmouth are going to be lit up with 15 new ‘fire on the water’ shows starting tonight.
Out There Arts have collaborated with dozens of artists, including shadow puppet and light installation experts based in Norwich and Gorilla Circus, an international circus, fire sculpture fabrication company based in Wisbech in Cambridgeshire.
People can follow a trail taking them from flaming trumpets to floating fires and light installations to water projections.
Organisers will also hold a ‘Relaxed Night’ on Wednesday 3rd November to accommodate those with autism and other sensory sensitives.
If you've got a burning desire to go, tickets are still available.