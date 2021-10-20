Great Yarmouth to light up with new fire festival

The Venetian Waterways in Great Yarmouth are going to be lit up with 15 new ‘fire on the water’ shows starting tonight.

30,000 visitors are expected to attend the nighttime spectaculars.

Out There Arts have collaborated with dozens of artists, including shadow puppet and light installation experts based in Norwich and Gorilla Circus, an international circus, fire sculpture fabrication company based in Wisbech in Cambridgeshire.

Credit: Out There Festival

People can follow a trail taking them from flaming trumpets to floating fires and light installations to water projections.

Fire on the Water is an exciting addition to the borough’s existing artistic offer of live outdoor performance and circus and it will help launch the borough as an all-year round destination for residents and visitors. Joe Mackintosh, Out There Arts director

Organisers will also hold a ‘Relaxed Night’ on Wednesday 3rd November to accommodate those with autism and other sensory sensitives.

If you've got a burning desire to go, tickets are still available.