Watch the footage posted by Anti-vax campaigners on social media A group of anti-vax campaigners have filmed themselves 'serving legal papers' on staff at Colchester Hospital in Essex alleging 'crimes against humanity' and claiming that the Coronavirus is a hoax.

The group of campaigners entered an admin office at the hospital Credit: ITV News Anglia

The protestors demanded that a member of staff accepted a series of envelopes.

The woman, flanked by a security officer, is initially reluctant to take them and asks the campaigner to put them on a nearby table. When the campaigners claim that she's legally obliged to accept them she does.

Members of the anti-vax group film their meeting with hospital staff

The hospital has declined to comment on the encounter which has been viewed more than two million times on social media.