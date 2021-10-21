Anti-vax protestors 'serve legal papers' on hospital
Watch the footage posted by Anti-vax campaigners on social media
A group of anti-vax campaigners have filmed themselves 'serving legal papers' on staff at Colchester Hospital in Essex alleging 'crimes against humanity' and claiming that the Coronavirus is a hoax.
The protestors demanded that a member of staff accepted a series of envelopes.
The woman, flanked by a security officer, is initially reluctant to take them and asks the campaigner to put them on a nearby table. When the campaigners claim that she's legally obliged to accept them she does.
The hospital has declined to comment on the encounter which has been viewed more than two million times on social media.