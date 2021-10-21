A horse sanctuary in Norfolk has confirmed a four month old foal it was caring for after a suspected arson attack has died.

Phoenix came to Redwings in August after being found near Sevenoaks in Kent with a mix of first, second and third-degree burns all over one side of his body.

Third degree burns are those where the skin has been damaged beyond repair.

In a post on its website, Redwings said it was 'beyond devastated to announce that our beloved Phoenix has passed away.'

Since his arrival, Phoenix had been receiving round the clock care from the Redwings vet team.

This included having to apply bandages to almost his entire body every one to two days.

Redwings says after lengthy consultation with burns experts from both the veterinary and human medicine worlds, it was decided that the best option was to give Phoenix a skin graft.

Phoenix was set on fire in what the charity describes as a "barbaric act of cruelty". Credit: Redwings Horse Sanctuary

On Tuesday 19th October, a leading veterinary surgeon from the Netherlands, who specialises in animal wounds and healing, joined the Redwings vet team to perform the vital procedure at the Horse Hospital.

Sadly, Phoenix did not recover from the general anaesthetic, which was an essential part of the procedure.

Staff at Redwings had been covering Phoenix's horrific scars with colourful bandages. Credit: Redwings Horse Sanctuary

It’s hard to describe how devastating Phoenix’s loss has been for everyone at Redwings. Since he arrived, our vet team, in particular, had dedicated themselves 24 hours a day to his care and in the process discovered an affectionate little pony with one of the biggest hearts we had ever seen. Simply put, we all fell in love with him, and we all miss him dreadfully. Lynn Cutress, Chief Executive, Redwings Horse Sanctuary

“It was obvious that he was desperate to live the life of a normal pony his age and we felt he deserved that chance. Performing surgery on any animal carries risks but we knew, and all the experts agreed, that without going forward with skin graft treatment, he would never enjoy the quality of life he deserved.

“We can’t thank our supporters enough for their well wishes and kind donations since Phoenix’s arrival. Everything Redwings does is 100% funded by donations and it was the generosity of the public who enabled us to provide him with the intensive care he needed and kept our amazing vet team going through this very demanding time. We know Phoenix touched the hearts of so many people across the world and we’re so sorry to have to break such terribly sad news to everyone.”

Plans are underway to scatter Phoenix’s ashes in the Memory Garden at the charity's Caldecott visitor centre in Norfolk.

A permanent memorial will also be placed at Redwings' Hapton headquarters, where Phoenix lived.