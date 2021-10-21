Police name victim found dead in Kettering home

Murder squad detectives investigating a killing in Kettering have named the 31-year-old woman who died.

Marta Chmielecka was found dead in a house in Wood Street on October 19.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who was in Wood Street between 10.30pm and 11pm on Friday, October 15, to come forward.

A 38-year-old man who police are treating as a suspect was also found inside the property with serious injuries. He remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Detective Inspector Pete Long from the Major Crime Team, said: “Our inquiries continue to progress quickly and we have been speaking to a lot of people and gathering a lot of evidence to piece together Marta’s final movements and the circumstances surrounding her death.

“Specially trained officers continue to support her family and I want to reassure them that a large team of detectives are working on this case and that we are doing everything in our power to get Marta justice.

“I now want to appeal to anyone who was in Wood Street between 10.30pm and 11pm on Friday, October 15, to come forward, as they may have information that could help us. Even if you think you saw nothing, if you were in the area between these times, please contact us.”

Northamptonshire Police says there's no wider risk to members of the public.

Extra foot patrols are to continue in the area to reassure people living nearby.