Police seize cash and drugs in county lines crackdown

An operation to disrupt county lines crime gangs in the East of England has resulted in the seizure of 94 kilos of drugs and £170,000 in cash.

Police forces supported by the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) and other partners, took part in the action against criminals involved in county lines drug dealing.

County lines typically involves drugs gangs selling their products in other towns using a dedicated phone line.

Approximately 94 kilos of drugs have been seized, with a total street value of more than half a million pounds

The gangs use violence, intimidation, grooming and exploitation, particularly of young or vulnerable people, to run drug dealing networks across the country.

We’re really pleased with the results of this latest week of intensification action against county drugs lines. We will continue to work hard alongside our forces and other partners in order to disrupt lines operation in our region and protect those being exploited from further harm. Detective Inspector Kelly Gray

140 people have been arrested and almost 100 vulnerable adults and children have been engaged with and safeguarded where necessary.