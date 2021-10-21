Police seize cash and drugs in county lines crackdown
An operation to disrupt county lines crime gangs in the East of England has resulted in the seizure of 94 kilos of drugs and £170,000 in cash.
Police forces supported by the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) and other partners, took part in the action against criminals involved in county lines drug dealing.
County lines typically involves drugs gangs selling their products in other towns using a dedicated phone line.
The gangs use violence, intimidation, grooming and exploitation, particularly of young or vulnerable people, to run drug dealing networks across the country.
140 people have been arrested and almost 100 vulnerable adults and children have been engaged with and safeguarded where necessary.