The dads of three girls who took their own lives are in the final stretch of a fundraising walkathon.

The trio are hoping to raise money for the charity Papyrus and awareness of teenage suicide.

Tim Owen, one of the 3 Dads Walking team Credit: ITV News Anglia

Walking with these two guys, sharing our experiences has been incredible, there's been so much support for us across the country. So many people coming up to us and telling us their stories all around mental health and suicide and it just makes you realise how much suicide is out there how many people's lives have been affected either by friends or family who have taken their own lives Tim Owen

Tim, who's from Kings Lynn is walking with Andy Airey and Mike Palmer.