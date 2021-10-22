12-year-olds offered jabs at vaccination centres across East Anglia

Coronavirus vaccines are now being offered to 12-15 year olds at large scale vaccination centres across East Anglia.

The appointments will not clash with school, and anyone in the age group will be able to visit most sites on weekends and certain evenings.

Health bosses say the jabs will help stop the virus spreading.

We are pleased to be offering one dose of the vaccine to all 12-15 year olds which will give good protection and help stop the spread of the virus to other people, including within schools. Mike Passfield, Clinical Operations Director for the Large Scale Vaccination Centres

Vaccinations for 12-15 year-olds cannot be made on a walk in basis and must be booked via the website or by calling 119.

Currently most vaccines given to this age group are delivered in schools.