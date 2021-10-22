Play video

Watch the latest Anglia Late Edition - the regional politics programme covering issues affecting the East of England presented by Political Correspondent Phil Hornby

This programme was transmitted in the ITV Anglia region on Thursday 21 October, 2021

Anglia Late Edition paid tribute to Sir David Amess who was killed at a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea.

Presenter Phil Hornby was joined in the studio by Dr Dan Poulter, the Conservative MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, and Labour's MP for Luton North Sarah Owen.

Our MPs discussed the murder of the Southend West MP and if it has any wider implications for the safety of politicians.

Also discussed was the rising covid rates and if more measures were needed to control them - such as bringing back masks and social distancing.

Our final debate considered the climate crisis and if we're doing enough to tackle global warming ahead of the COP26 summit.