Burghley House given more than 400 thousand pounds to restore historic bridge
Watch this report by ITV Anglia's Stuart Leithes
Burghley House near Peterborough has been given more than 400 thousand pounds - which they're using to restore an historic bridge in the country park.
The stately home is benefitting from a share of the Government's £35 million pound Culture Recovery Fund.
Burghley House is surrounded by acres of parkland - landscaped more than 200 years ago by Capability Brown.
And the grant from the Culture Recovery Fund will be used to restore the renowned garden designer's 'Lion Bridge' which spans the lake he created in the grounds.
It's a welcome boost for the historic country house in Stamford near Peterborough.
The estate has received just over 400 thousand pounds from the fund which is intended to help heritage sites recover from the impact of the pandemic.
Burghley is a 16th century country house originally built for Sir William Cecil, who was Lord High Treasurer to Queen Elizabeth I.
It's now run by the Burghley House Preservation Trust and is open to visitors.
Burghley is not the only heritage site that's been given a grant here in the East.
Three churches in Cambridgeshire have also benefitted.
St Giles at Tadlow has been given more than 300 thousand pounds St Mary the Virgin at Gamlingay got just over 200 thousand and St Mary's at Fordham got 85 thousand pounds.
The grants will enable heritage attractions across our region to carry out vital repairs and preserving these historic sites for visitors to enjoy in the future.