Burghley House given more than 400 thousand pounds to restore historic bridge

Burghley House near Peterborough has been given more than 400 thousand pounds - which they're using to restore an historic bridge in the country park.

The stately home is benefitting from a share of the Government's £35 million pound Culture Recovery Fund.

Burghley House is a grand sixteenth-century country house near Stamford

Burghley House is surrounded by acres of parkland - landscaped more than 200 years ago by Capability Brown.

And the grant from the Culture Recovery Fund will be used to restore the renowned garden designer's 'Lion Bridge' which spans the lake he created in the grounds.

It's a welcome boost for the historic country house in Stamford near Peterborough.

We've seen closures that have affected house teams, visitor teams, cafes, shops, restaurants, pubs, all that Burghley does for Stamford and the local economy. We've suffered massively - a hit of over one million and a half pounds, which stops us repairing our heritage assets so Historic England grant is vital to those assets going forwards. David Pennell, CEO of Burghley House

Burghley House was originally built for Sir William Cecil, who was Lord High Treasurer to Queen Elizabeth I

The estate has received just over 400 thousand pounds from the fund which is intended to help heritage sites recover from the impact of the pandemic.

Burghley is a 16th century country house originally built for Sir William Cecil, who was Lord High Treasurer to Queen Elizabeth I.

It's now run by the Burghley House Preservation Trust and is open to visitors.

Burghley House is benefitting from a share of the Government's £35 million pound Culture Recovery Fund

Burghley is not the only heritage site that's been given a grant here in the East.

Three churches in Cambridgeshire have also benefitted.

When you weren't able to open properties and sites that was a major impact and a danger not only to those companies which run those sites but also the heritage itself. Tony Calladine, Historic England

St Giles at Tadlow has been given more than 300 thousand pounds St Mary the Virgin at Gamlingay got just over 200 thousand and St Mary's at Fordham got 85 thousand pounds.

The grants will enable heritage attractions across our region to carry out vital repairs and preserving these historic sites for visitors to enjoy in the future.