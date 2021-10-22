Peterborough man admits raping woman in her sleep

A man who admitted raping a woman while he believed she was sleeping has been sentenced to two years in a Youth Offenders Institute (YOI).

Jack Grannell, 20, of Stilton, Peterborough, was arrested on 24 February, 2020, following the incident at his home in Roman Way.

The victim told officers she was awoken by Grannell touching her and then raping her while he believed she was still asleep.

Grannell admitted in interview that he knew what he was doing was wrong and that he didn’t know why he had done it.

He pleaded guilty to rape and sexual assault and was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court on 22 July.

In addition to the two years in YOI, he was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for ten years and handed a restraining order at the same court yesterday (20 October).

Cambridgeshire Constabulary have specially trained officers (STOs) who, in the event of a sexual offence, will provide practical and emotional support throughout the investigation and court process.

STO PC Chris Enright said: “Survivors of sexual violence can have confidence that Cambridgeshire Constabulary and other partner agencies will support them throughout the investigation and criminal justice process.”

DC Alice Ward, who investigated, said: “I commend the victim for her bravery in coming forward and supporting a conviction.

“She has understandably been affected by this incident and I hope this sentencing brings her some closure and allows her to move forward.

“Reporting a sexual assault or rape can be extremely difficult. We take all reports seriously and have trained staff who support victims through the process."