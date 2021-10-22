Sir David Amess: Two minute silence to be held one week on

A two minute silence is to be held today a week after the murder of Southend MP Sir David Amess.

The father of five was stabbed to death while meeting constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea.

Shopkeepers in Eastwood Road North have organised the tribute which will take place at midday.

Credit: PA

Sir David’s death shocked the nation with tributes flooding in. Many of his constituents commended him for being a dedicated public servant, supporting a wide array of charities.

Earlier in the week the Prime Minister announced one of Sir David’s biggest dreams, to make Southend a city, was to come true. The Prime Minister addressed MPs in the Commons on Monday and said the decision had the backing of The Queen.

Ali Harbi Ali, a British citizen, was arrested last Friday shortly after Sir David was stabbed.

The 25-year-old, from London, has since been charged with murder and preparing acts of terrorism.

Credit: PA

Recently the Commons heard how A fresh attack on an MP is now deemed likely after intelligence officers upgraded the threat level for politicians to “substantial”.

Home Secretary Priti Patel, whose constituency is Witham in Essex, urged colleagues to take the “change in risk seriously” following a review by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre linked to MI5.

She told the Commons that there was no “specific or imminent threat” but it was understood MPs will now be contacted over how their security arrangements may be altered.