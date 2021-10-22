Technology companies showcase what 5G can be used for at Cambridge Science Park

Play video

Watch a report by ITV Anglia's Wesley Smith

An event at Cambridge Science Park has been showcasing what 5G technology can be used for.

Technology companies in Cambridge have been using the city's first private 5G testing centre.

The Innovation Centre at Cambridge Science Park is run by Chinese firm Huawei and allows companies to undertake cutting edge digital research into how 5G can be used for things like gaming, road safety, autonomous vehicles and remote surgery.

It also allows smaller companies to collaborate on some potentially big projects.

By doing the type of work we do here we enable those smaller companies to get a voice, their products to be seen. All of those pieces of technology being developed need to be glued together to work and I see 5G as the glue that makes all of those things work well. Simon Mead, Cambridge Wireless

Simon Mead from Cambridge Wireless Credit: ITV News Anglia

The companies using the 5G testbed believe it's helped them develop new features and save money.

5G is going to allow us to play more and more of these remote games, it allows us to play international matches without having to get on a plane. Jim Sefton, Esport manager

Jim Sefton believes 5G will make it easier to play games around the world Credit: ITV News Anglia

The private 5G network is run by Cambridge Wireless working with the Chinese group, Huawei.

There's been disquiet from some Governments about China's potential for using 5G technology for spying.

Last year Oliver Dowden MP, former Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport announced that all Huawei equipment currently being used within UK 5G will have to be ripped out by 2027.

However Henk Koopmans from Huawei says there are no security concerns.

Henk Koopmans says 5G does not pose a threat to security Credit: ITV News Anglia

No need to be worried about the technology, 5G is a standard. It's developed in accordance with an open standard, that includes security. Henk Koopmans, Huawei

Furthermore the UK is already behind other countries on 5G rollout which could potentially impede progress for companies like those at Cambridge Science Park.