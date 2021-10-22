Technology companies showcase what 5G can be used for at Cambridge Science Park
Watch a report by ITV Anglia's Wesley Smith
An event at Cambridge Science Park has been showcasing what 5G technology can be used for.
Technology companies in Cambridge have been using the city's first private 5G testing centre.
The Innovation Centre at Cambridge Science Park is run by Chinese firm Huawei and allows companies to undertake cutting edge digital research into how 5G can be used for things like gaming, road safety, autonomous vehicles and remote surgery.
It also allows smaller companies to collaborate on some potentially big projects.
The companies using the 5G testbed believe it's helped them develop new features and save money.
The private 5G network is run by Cambridge Wireless working with the Chinese group, Huawei.
There's been disquiet from some Governments about China's potential for using 5G technology for spying.
Last year Oliver Dowden MP, former Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport announced that all Huawei equipment currently being used within UK 5G will have to be ripped out by 2027.
However Henk Koopmans from Huawei says there are no security concerns.
Furthermore the UK is already behind other countries on 5G rollout which could potentially impede progress for companies like those at Cambridge Science Park.