Trees are being planted across the East to help combat climate change

The Woodland Trust is donating nearly 1.4 million trees to communities and schools across the country to benefit wildlife and help fight against climate change.

Tree planting is one of the measures the government's been advised to adopt to meet its target of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The targets are to increase woodland cover across the UK from 13% to 17%.

To achieve this around 100 million trees would need to be planted every year for the next 30 years.

Young trees planted in woodland creation Credit: ITV News

Around a quarter of a million trees have been planted at the Fordham Hall Estate on the outskirts of Colchester.

Fordham Hall Estate is the biggest area of planted woodland in the east of England.

Just under 20 years ago this 500 acre site was all arable farmland.

But since it was donated to the Woodland Trust by an anonymous donor they've planted hundreds of thousands of trees.

This was an arable field it was growing crops, potatoes, wheat, barley, that sort of thing 20 years ago and it was planted with very small native trees, 6 to 9 inches high and within 20 years you can see what an impact it's having on the landscape. Jonathan Jukes, The Woodland Trust

Trees help to combat climate change by absorbing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere Credit: ITV News Anglia

It's projects like this that the Woodland Trust is hoping will inspire people to plant more trees.

Collectively it makes a huge difference, if you look at the wood we're in now which is 500 acres planted 20 years ago and if you look around us now you can see what a contribution that's making. So any sort of areas of under utilised ground that can be planted with trees, it all adds up and will all make a contribution. Jonathan Jukes, The Woodland Trust

Gosfield school near Braintree has also planted 2-thousand trees in its grounds.

According to the woodland trust just 7 per cent of our native woods are in a good condition and the loss of trees is having a devastating impact on the environment.

Anyone who has an underused area of land that could accommodate trees can take part in The Woodland Trust free tree scheme.