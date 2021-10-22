Two people have been charged with 11 counts of modern slavery and human trafficking offences after a major policing operation in Corby.

A 41-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man have been charged with five and six counts respectively of modern slavery and human trafficking offences.Both have been remanded to appear at Northampton Magistrates Court.More than 70 officers from Northamptonshire Police took part in a series of warrants in the town in the early hours of Wednesday morning (October 20).Five people were arrested in connection with an ongoing modern slavery and human trafficking investigation with further arrests for the cultivation of and possession with intent to supply cannabis and possession of firearms.

A 43-year-old man has been released on bail for firearms and drugs offences, a 23-year-old man has been released under investigation for modern slavery and drugs offences and a 38-year-old woman is still to be questioned.

It’s been a three-year investigation and we’ve been trying to front load our evidence so that when we go through the doors we can actually take these offenders and make sure they’re not back out on the streets afterwards to give victims of this crime some reassurance. Nick Cobley, Detective Inspector Northamptonshire Police

Detective Inspector Nick Cobley added: “Modern slavery is a fairly new type of criminality, it came into effect in 2015 and this particular offending looks at the trafficking of people, foreign nationals in this case, into the country and then the exploitation of those victims through the money they have made from employment as well.“Our activity has been building a case around those key perpetrators and offenders who orchestrate this activity over a number of years.”