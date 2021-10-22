Two charged with attempted murder following stabbing in Borehamwood

A woman and a teenage boy have been charged with attempted murder following an stabbing in Borehamwood.

Police were called at around 4.30am on Tuesday 12 October to report that a man aged in his 30s had been injured in the Stratfield Road area.

Officers attended and located the victim near Worcester House, with stab wounds to the chest, neck and back.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

An investigation was launched by the Hertsmere Local Crime Unit and two people were arrested on Tuesday (18 October).

Ferlisha Thomas, aged 40, from Station Road in Borehamwood and a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been charged with attempted murder.

They were remanded into custody, ahead of an appearance at Hatfield Remand Court yesterday (Thursday 21 October), where they were further remanded. They are next due to appear at St Albans Crown Court on Monday 22 November.

A third person, who was initially arrested at the scene, has been released with no further action.

Detective Sergeant Wendy Close, who is now leading the case, said: “I appreciate that news of this nature is likely to cause concern in the community. I would like to try and reassure people that this is being treated as an isolated incident, involving parties known to each other.

“We’re still appealing for anyone with information which may assist our ongoing enquiries to please get in touch.”