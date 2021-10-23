Cambridgeshire child rapist put behind bars for more than a decade

A child rapist from Cambridgeshire has been jailed for more than a decade.

Duane Du Preez, 42, began sexually abusing a young girl last year and his crimes came to light after the victim spoke about the abuse in May.

He repeatedly raped the girl over six months.

Du Preez was arrested and in interview denied all the offences.

However, he later admitted a total of nine charges, including causing a child to engage in sexual activity, four counts of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13 and four counts of raping a child under the age of 13.

Du Preez, of Rubens Way, St Ives, was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court where he was handed 12 years and four months in prison.