Covid jabs for 12-15 year olds rolled out at Cambridge vaccination centre

Covid vaccines have been rolled out to children aged between 12-15 years old at mass vaccination centres across Cambridgeshire.

Administering vaccinations for this age group in England has been solely through schools, up until now.

Alongside the schools vaccination programme, parents can now book the vaccine for their children at their local site.

Children waiting to be vaccinated in Cambridge. Credit: ITV Anglia

Vaccines were offered at the Grafton Centre in Cambridge on Saturday morning, for those who booked an appointment.

"We are pleased to be offering one dose of the vaccine to all 12-15 year olds which will give good protection and help stop the spread of the virus to other people, including within schools", Mike Passfield, Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust, said.

"Vaccinations for 12-15 year olds cannot be accessed on a walk-in basis so please ensure you book an appointment before visiting our centres.

"Alternatively, parents and young people can still choose to access the vaccination programme being delivered in schools by Hertfordshire and East Anglia Community School Aged Immunisation Service."

Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian when they attend a vaccination centre.

The government announced it would rollout the jab to this age group last month, after accepting advice from the UK's Chief Medical Officers.

Millions of children around the world have had a Covid-19 vaccine - it's safe and effective and is the single most important step we can take to protect ourselves and those we care about. The majority of 12 to 15 year olds are currently being offered one dose of the vaccine too give them the best protection against Covid-19. This includes children who turn 12 on the date of their vaccination. Dr Gary Howsam, Chair of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group

Children aged between 12 and 15 are being offered one dose of the vaccine. Credit: ITV Anglia

Rates of Covid among secondary school children have hit a record high, according to the latest government data.

Dr David Vickers, Medical Director, Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust said: "It's really important children are taking up the opportunity to be vaccinated first.

"It protects them against Covid itself but it also reduces transmission both at school and at home, so not only does it protect them but it protects their friends family and their grandparents who may be at more risk of the disease."

The weekly infection rate is around 515 cases per 100,000 in the Anglia region - the highest it has been since January. The rate across England is now around 475 cases per 100,000.

Although coronavirus infections in Eastern England are now the highest since January, hospital admissions and the numbers dying with Covid-19 are much lower than at the start of the year.