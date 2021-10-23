Three dads who are raising awareness of suicide have crossed the finish line in Norfolk after completing a 300-mile journey to raise money for charity.

Tim Owen from Norfolk lost his 18-year-old daughter Emily in March 2020 and Mike Palmer from Greater Manchester also lost his 17-year-old daughter Beth in that month.

Andy Airey, from Cumbria, lost his daughter Sophie just before Christmas in 2018.

L-R Beth Palmer, Sophie Airey and Emily Owen Credit: PAPYRUS

The fathers have walked between their homes, starting at Andy's house in Morland in Cumbria, then to Sale in Greater Manchester, and finished in Norfolk.

The trio, who took 15 days to do the walk, were greeted by a crowd of cheering supporters as they arrived at Mr Owen's home in Shouldham on Saturday morning.

They set out to raise £3,000 each for the charity PAPYRUS (Prevention of Young Suicide), but that target now exceeds £400,000.

The fathers have also had support from celebrities too, including Nicole Kidman, former footballer and manager Lou Macari, and Daniel Craig, who each donated £10,000.

The actress said she was "profoundly moved" by the "Three Dads Walking".

Three completely brilliant dads, doing a completely brilliant thing, to benefit so many. Given the circumstances of the past 18 months and the impact of the pandemic, especially on the young, their work is particularly important right now. I would like to dedicate my donation to the memory of Beth, Sophie and Emily. Nicole Kidman, Actress

The Chief Executive of PAPYRUS says the walk has been a life-saver.

“The three dads epitomise what our charity is all about, turning the tragedy of young suicide into hope", Ged Flynn said.

“Many young suicides are preventable. As the dads end their walk, may the stories of those touched by young suicide continue to enable more life-saving conversations.

“It is remarkable that these proud fathers, who are each trying to deal with their own grief in their own way, have found such a positive path forward together."

Who to contact if you or someone you know needs help:

Samaritans operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year, by calling 116 123. If you prefer to write down how you’re feeling, or if you’re worried about being overheard on the phone, you can email Samaritans at jo@samaritans.org

Papyrus offer support for children and young people under the age of 35 over the phone on 0800 068 41 41 between 9am – midnight every day of the year. If you would rather text you can do so on 07786 209697 or send an email to pat@papyrus-uk.org