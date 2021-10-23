Heroes helmets get magnificent makeovers in Norfolk

Old firefighters helmets are being turned into canvasses for a new art project in Norfolk.

The Ashes to Art exhibition aims to raise money for Break and the Fire Fighters Charity.

Throughout summer artists from across the UK sent in designs for the helmets which were worn by staff, until they were replaced last year with a newer uniform.

The public has really engaged with the idea of turning these helmets into works of art, and we were really impressed with the standard of the designs. Now, as they start to come back in ready for display, the reality is even more impressive and we would love to welcome everyone to come along and take a look. We are really pleased to give these operational helmets a new lease of life. Assistant Chief Fire Officer Scott Norman

More than 60 helmets were originally due to go on display, but over 85 are now being shown due to the response.

Some of the helmets feature popular local attractions, like Cromer Pier, while others show beautiful floral scenes.

Credit: NFRS

The helmets can then be bid on, with the highest bidder getting to keep the helmet forever.

Pictures of the helmets can be seen on their website, and anyone wanting to visit the exhibition in person has until 29 October to visit the former Bethel Street fire station - which is now home to Sir Isaac Newton Sixth Form.