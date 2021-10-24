Eight arrested on suspicion of murder after two teenage boys killed in Essex

A double murder investigation has been launched after two teenage boys were killed in Essex.

Police were called to Regency Court, Brentwood, in the early hours of Sunday morning after receiving a number of calls, and found three people had been injured.

Despite the efforts of medics, two of those have since died, while a third victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Eight people have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police say they don't believe there is any wider threat to the public. Credit: Essex Police

Essex police said they were "working to establish how the boys died" and post-mortem examinations are due to take place.

Det Ch Insp Andy Clarkson, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: "We understand there will naturally be shock and concern within the community after such a tragic loss of life.

"But, at this stage, we do not believe there is any wider threat to the public."

Police were called to an area of Brentwood, Essex, at about 1.30am on Sunday. Credit: Essex Police

Officers are urging anyone who saw anything in the area between 1am and 2am to come forward.

Police patrols will continue in Brentwood on Sunday to reassure the local community.

“I am acutely aware that this incident will shock many without the community", Chief Inspector Mark Barber added.

"My officers will be there throughout the day – they will be there to reassure you and keep you safe. If you have any concerns or information on the incident then, please, do not hesitate to come forward and speak to them.”

Brentwood and Ongar's Conservative MP, Alex Burghart, called it a "very dark day for our town".

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information on it should call police on 101 and cite incident 125 and the date 24 October.