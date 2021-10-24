Luton Town supporters applaud "beloved" teen killed in crash

A minute's applause has been held for a Luton Town fan who was killed in a car crash in Northamptonshire.

Jacob Crawshaw, aged 19, died after the van he was a passenger in collided with a lorry between junctions 11 and 10 of the A14 westbound on 17 October.

On Saturday, fans clapped during the 19th minute Town's 1-0 win over Hull City at Kenilworth Road in the Championship.

On Twitter, the club shared a video of the clap saying "this is for you Jacob".

Jacob's family, who live in St Neots, released a tribute saying: "We’ve lost a precious son, older brother, eldest grandson, nephew and very special friend to many.

“Jacob’s world revolved around his family and friends, his love of sports, in particular football, including refereeing, rugby, basketball, handball, a little bit of cricket, gym, and more recently golf and work.

“His friendship group included friends from school, football and rugby teams, church and latterly, work. He was known for his love of the Golden Arches both for work and eating, his Adidas Gazelles, a pint of cider and working hard and playing hard, as well as more recently his new job which he loved with a passion. He didn’t stop talking about it and proudly showed photos to his family.

“Jacob was also a keen musician, he loved listened to and playing music, playing the guitar and drums, but still needed to work on his singing and dance moves! Lockdown confirmed his passion for playing the PS5 and his last days were spent at football watching his beloved Luton Town FC at Millwall with his friends.

“He lived his life to the fullest and touched the hearts of so many people. He’ll be missed more than words can possibly convey. We’re all very proud of him."

A 41-year-old man from St Neots who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released under investigation.

On Sunday, the force issued another appeal for witnesses to the crash.