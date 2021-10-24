Man charged with murder after woman found dead in Kettering

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a 31-year-old woman in Kettering.

The body of Marta Chmielecka was found inside a house in Wood Street on October 19 after police forced entry into the property.

Northamptonshire Police said a man found inside with serious injuries was taken to hospital, and later arrested on suspicion of murder.

Extra police patrols were carried out in the area to reassure people living nearby. Credit: ITV Anglia

Pawel Chmielecki, 38, of Wood Street, has since been charged with murder and is due to appear at Northampton Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area between 10.30pm and 11pm on Friday, October 15, to come forward and say there's no wider risk to the public.