Calls for more outfit options for disabled children and adults at Halloween

There are calls for more options for disabled children and adults at Halloween.

Campaigners say adaptive fashion - that's clothing specially created for disabled people - is limited and often quite expensive.

Finley's mum struggles to find suitable Halloween outfits Credit: ITV Anglia

Hollie Archer in Norwich believes everyone should be able to access fancy-dress costumes and enjoy celebrations like Halloween.

Her son Finley Archer-Dawson from Norwich has cerebral palsy and she says there should be more adaptive options specially created for disabled people.

Hollie says more outfits need to be made available to disabled people Credit: ITV Anglia

"It would be good for there to be outfits that are adapted for Finley's needs, and other children like Finley where they're tube fed and you need access to their tummy."

Fay Ratcliffe and her daughter Maya Credit: ITV News Anglia

Faye and her daughter Maya live in Peterborough. Maya uses a wheelchair and it's not easy to find outfits that are practical and comfortable.

"It's extremely difficult. Quite often she will see something in a shop that she likes the look of but it doesn't fit or it's not adapted to meet her needs for different tubes and bits and pieces that she needs."

Halloween outfits often aren't adaptable for disabled people Credit: ITV Anglia

Research from the charity Scope shows there are over 14 million disabled people in the UK. 8% of children and 19% of working age adults are disabled. This means the Purple Pound - that's the purchasing power of disabled people and their families - is worth around two hundred and seventy four billion pounds a year.

Despite this customer base and clear demand, experts say there's still limited options when it comes to adaptive clothing and costumes for Halloween.

The adaptive clothing industry is growing - but disabled people and their families say the scariest thing about Halloween - is the lack of options.