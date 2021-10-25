Can you help Norfolk police ID cyclist in 70s who died after medical episode?

Police are appealing for help to identify a cyclist in his 70s who died after suffering a medical episode in Hopton, near Great Yarmouth, on Friday (22 October 2021).

The man, who is believed to be around 75-years-old, was discovered shortly before 10.15am on Sidegate Road.

It's thought he had passed out while riding his bike from Hopton towards Gorleston.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called and the man was taken to the James Paget University Hospital before being transferred to the Norfolk and Norwich, where he died at approximately 1.20pm.

No personal belongings have been found, other than a set of car keys and despite carrying out a number of inquiries, police haven't been able to find out who the man was.

He's described as in his 70s, of average build, with long grey hair. He was wearing a red hoody, grey jogging bottoms, a grey woollen hat with a single black horizontal stripe, bright red socks with three white horizontal stripes and blue woollen gloves. His jogging bottoms were tucked into his socks.

The bike he was riding was a silver Raleigh A10 All Terrain mountain bicycle.

Inspector Simon Jones said: “Despite our efforts, we sadly still don’t know the identity of the man who died.

“We’ve received no missing person reports that match his description and we’re therefore asking for the public’s help in a bid to find out who he is.

"We would urge anyone who recognises the description of this man or his bike, or who may have seen someone matching the description in the area, to contact officers immediately.”

Anyone with information should contact PC Adrien Hales in the Joint Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101 quoting incident 107 of the 22 October 2021.