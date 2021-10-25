A toddler from Suffolk who was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer has died.

Harry Crick from Elmswell was diagnosed with an embryonal tumour last December after he became unwell with a cold and was unsteady on his feet.

The two-year-old underwent surgery last Christmas Eve, at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, as well as five rounds of chemotherapy to remove a tennis ball-sized tumour.

During the Euros, the toddler and his brother Olly received a message of support from Harry Kane.

His family shared this tribute on the Facebook page - Our Harry, Our Hero.

On Wednesday the 13th October at 1.03pm our amazing and precious boy Harry, gained his beautiful angel wings. He was peaceful in our arms, and surrounded by so much love and all of his favourite things. Our hearts are shattered and life will never be the same again. We miss him every second of everyday. Harry might have lost his battle but he won the war. He is free and now at peace.