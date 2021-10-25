Suffolk toddler dies from rare form of brain cancer

Credit: Matt and Nelly Crick

A toddler from Suffolk who was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer has died.

Harry Crick from Elmswell was diagnosed with an embryonal tumour last December after he became unwell with a cold and was unsteady on his feet.

The two-year-old underwent surgery last Christmas Eve, at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, as well as five rounds of chemotherapy to remove a tennis ball-sized tumour.

During the Euros, the toddler and his brother Olly received a message of support from Harry Kane.

  • His family shared this tribute on the Facebook page - Our Harry, Our Hero.