Jab plea to avoid 'Plan B' in the East

Health leaders in the East are asking teens and those eligible for a booster jab to come forward to help avoid so-called 'Plan B' Covid measures.

The measures would include the reintroduction of face coverings, social distancing and working from home continue - in order to minimise the spread of coronavirus. But the government say it's too early to enact its so called Plan B and now SAGE modelling suggests infections could fall without any restrictions.

Instead, ministers are appealing for people to get jabbed in the hope that boosting the population's immunity levels will see infections drop off.

Harry Palmer, who is 14, stopped off at the Queensgate Centre in Peterborough today (25th Oct) with his Mum, in order to get vaccinated.

"I saw loads of people doing it at school and I just decided that I should come and get a vaccine," he said.

Harry was one of a number of teenagers who came in for a jab today, as did older people here for a booster.

People who are eligible can come forward for their booster jab too Credit: ITV Anglia

But with the UK's rate of infection the highest in Western Europe, some are questioning if vaccination is enough.

The Government says it's not time for Plan B. It insists the way out of the pandemic is vaccination.

Across the region today a mix of age groups rolling up their sleeves - from those having their Covid boosters to those getting their first jab on their first day of half term.

Cases remain high - particularly in schoolchildren - but some new projections predict they could drop in the next month.

Dr David Vickers from the Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS trust said: "I think the more people that get vaccinated the more chance we have of seeing the rate of Covid infections reducing. We've already, through our mass vaccination centres, delivered just under 40 thousand doses of the booster. That's really good news and we'd encourage people who are due a booster, they've been sent an invite, please book on the national booking service or through 119."

Hundreds of people are expected at the annual Norwich Beer Festival Credit: ITV Anglia

At Norwich Beer Festival, organisers are encouraging attendees to wear a mask this week - part of the Covid restrictions which will mean the city's 43rd event looks a bit different.

There will also be temperature checks on the door, no music and the capacity will be cut.

Chris Rouse, the deputy festival organiser said: "No-one can guarantee safety. You can't guarantee safety out in the street. All we can do is our best and to encourage people to do the right thing. These are dangerous times and people have to make their own decisions about the risks they're prepared to take."

Caroline Wright from Milton Keynes has been self isolating since 2020 Credit: ITV Anglia

Caroline Wright from Milton Keynes is clinically vulnerable and feels people like her have been forgotten and that the rules are too lax.

"It keeps me indoors, quite frankly, I have to stay indoors while other people can't be bothered to put something on their face."

The Government maintain that now is not the time for Plan B, but are instead urging people to be cautious.

