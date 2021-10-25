Men charged after arrests at Peterborough United game

Two people have been charged following arrests made at Saturday's Peterborough United match against Queen's Park Rangers.

Cambridgeshire Police confirmed both men from London were arrested at the Weston Homes Stadium in the city.

18-year-old Jay Bates, of Twickenham has been charged with being in possession of a flare at a sporting event. He has been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 19 November.

Anthony Dixon, 56, of Chiswick, has been charged with going onto a playing area at a football match. He has been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 26 November.

Peterborough United won the match 2-1.