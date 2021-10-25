UEA Professor: Covid will eventually be just another cause of a common cold

Play video

Professor Paul Hunter talks to Becky Jago about the latest predictions from scientists

Covid-19 cases could drop within the next month without the government needing to implement Plan B measures, scientific projections reportedly show. Boris Johnson again ruled out a move to the government's back up plan and instead said Covid booster jabs will get the country through the winter months - despite urgent calls to bring in restrictions amid spiralling coronavirus cases. However, it is understood modelling, reportedly seen by the government, shows cases could soon peak before starting to decline again within weeks, suggesting ministers will not need to resort to Plan B. The government has been shown several unpublished scientific projections that show Covid cases could plummet to around 5,000 a day ahead of Christmas.