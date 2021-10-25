'UK Barbie' given suspended sentence for attack on Essex emergency workers

A woman who attacked three emergency workers at a hospital in Essex has been handed a 16-week suspended sentence.

Kerry Miles was also fined over one thousand pounds and given seven points on her driving licence. Miles, 37, was found guilty at an earlier magistrates' court trial of three counts of assaulting an emergency worker, careless driving and criminal damage. The attack happened at Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford.

Ms Miles is known locally as the 'Essex Barbie', or on Instagram as 'UK Barbie', because she has expressed a desire to look similar to the famous toy.

Ms Miles, who has nearly 100 thousand followers on Instagram, posts regularly about her life. She's also previously posted about having plastic surgery work, and her desire to become the UK's first "gothic and satanic Barbie".

Ms Miles emerged from court under a black jacket Credit: ITV Anglia

After sentencing at Chelmsford Magistrates Court Ms Miles did not stop to speak to reporters. She emerged from the building under a coat and left in a black car.