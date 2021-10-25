What next for Norwich after Chelsea thrash Canaries 7-0?

After a 7-0 drubbing vs Chelsea, winning just two points from a possible 57 and conceding nearly 50 goals in 17 games, fans of Norwich City are asking; what's next?

The Canaries travelled to Stamford Bridge on Saturday to play in the early kick off.

It was evident from early on that City would struggle to cope with the attacking threat posed by Thomas Tuchel's side.

Chelsea were 3-0 up by half time as Norwich capitulated at Stamford Bridge. Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James all scored before the half time whistle.

Ozan Kabak and Callum Hudson Odoi Credit: PA

England left-back Ben Chilwell scored shortly after the break, and a Max Aarons own goal made it five.

City's Ben Gibson was sent off for a second bookable offence in the 64th minutes - and a late Mason Mount brace, including a retaken penalty, made it seven.

After the game Daniel Farke said: "You have to say they were there with a top-class performance and we were far away from being at our best today. In all topics, we were not good enough to be competitive. We were too slow in possession, against the ball and in our decision making. We have to accept this heavy loss."

Canaries' defender Grant Hanley offered an apology following the result: "After a result like that, it is an apology from the players because that is not what we are about and that is not what we want to give to the supporters because they are there every week home and away for us and we really appreciate it and they deserve better.”

Max Aarons challenges for the ball Credit: PA

Fans of Norwich City are now asking what happens next?

Daniel Farke signed a four-year contract in the summer and the club have committed to a long-term strategy to stay financially viable without outside investment, but fans are now asking if being a so-called "yo-yo club" is the right way forward.

Norwich have been relegated from the Premier League twice in the last three seasons, only to get promoted from the Championship the very next season.

There's been some speculation about Farke's fate, but some Norwich fans are worried with this run of form the worst is still to come.

In Norwich's last 19 Premier League games they've:

picked up 2 points

scored just three goals

lost 17 games and conceded 47 goals

Mason Mount makes it 7-0 Credit: PA

Farke insisted that the team won't dwell on the result though, "We will allow two days to be down and embarrassed that we conceded seven goals. From Tuesday on, we won’t speak about this game. There will just be one topic - we want to win points in our next home game."