Banham Zoo in Norfolk welcomes two endangered tiger cubs
Banham Zoo in Norfolk has welcomed two new residents.
Two Amur tiger cubs, also known as Siberian tigers, were born a couple of weeks ago.
The zoo hopes the new arrivals will help protect the species from extinction.
They are classed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) due to habitat loss and hunting.
The mother of the cubs, Mishka, first moved to Banham Zoo in May 2021 from Woburn Safari Park, as part of the European Breeding Programme for the species.
Mishka was identified as a genetically compatible mate for the Norfolk zoo's resident male, Kuzma, who was bred at the zoo 13 years ago.
It took two years of planning to make Kuzma and Mishka into parents.
Amur tigers are born blind, so the two cubs will be seeing their new home for the first time as they begin to open their eyes.
After spending a few weeks settling in, the cubs will be vaccinated, microchipped, and sexed by keepers.
More facts about Amur tigers
Amur tigers:
They are one of 9 subspecies of tiger – three of which are now extinct.
Due to its Siberian habitat, the Amur tiger has a long coat of fur and a large ruff around its jawline.
Amur tigers are the largest of the world’s big cats, as well as the heaviest.
The Zoological Society of East Anglia is the charity that runs Banham Zoo in Norfolk and sister park Africa Alive! in Suffolk.
Half term visitors may see some glimpses of Mishka and the cubs from the zoo's CCTV footage but the family should be more visible to guests in the coming weeks.