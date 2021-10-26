Play video

As part of Black History Month, Northamptonshire's rising athletics star Savannah Morgan spent time with Wellingborough sprinter Anita Neil.

The 71-year-old was the first black female to run for Great Britain in the Olympics more than 50 years ago.

Now, as part of a meeting between two minds, Antia shared memories of her athletics career with fourteen-year-old Savannah Morgan.

Anita, who ran in both the 1968 and 1972 Olympic Games, only had her achievement recognised by the British Olympic Association earlier this year.

She is now a role model for Savannah, who is also a talented sprinter.

Running fast may be a shared experience for Anita and Savannah. But making their way in the sport in their respective eras has been very different.

Anita's family campaigned for some time for her achievements to be noticed. Credit: ITV News Anglia

I didn't receive a penny whereas the elite athletes nowadays are funded by the lottery fund, so they don't have to work like I did. I worked full time and trained in the evenings. Anita Neil, Olympian

Even elements like sponsorship have been very different. Savannah is a Nike Ambassador, meaning that her clothing and equipment are catered for.

Savannah Morgan hopes that she will one day compete in the Olympics. Credit: ITV News Anglia

It was a very different story for Anita when she was competing.

Anita's pioneering role in athletics is given further prominence during Black History Month, something which many current black sports stars are already used to.

I think black excellence has been input more and more and it's being taught in schools more as well, so I think it's getting across there slowly, but I think eventually it will be equal. Savannah Morgan, sprinter

In the meantime expect their bond to grow as we look towards another potential sprint star making it big, just like Anita Neil.