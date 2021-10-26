Helicopter assists with 'search and rescue' off the coast of Harwich

Coastguard officials have confirmed that a search and rescue operation is currently taking place off the coast of Essex.

The Border Force has said it is "urgently responding" to the incident.

HM coastguard has confirmed that they sent a coastguard helicopter from Lydd in Kent and a coastguard fixed wing aircraft to the scene.

The details of the incident are not yet clear.

In a statement, it said: "Border Force is urgently responding to an ongoing incident off the coast of Harwich.

"Further details will be provided after the initial response and once the situation has been resolved."

HM Coastguard has been coordinating a search and rescue response to an incident off Essex, working with Border Force and other partners. Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA)

A spokesman for HM Coastgaurd (MCA) said: "We sent the coastguard helicopter from Lydd and a coastguard fixed wing aircraft. HM Coastguard will continue to safeguard life around the seas and coastal areas of the UK, working with search and rescue resources in the area.

"If a vessel needs search and rescue assistance, HM Coastguard will continue to respond and rescue those in danger."

More information to follow.