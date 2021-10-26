Hospital visits to be suspended in Suffolk due to rise in Covid-19 cases

Visiting will be suspended for three weeks for hospitals in Suffolk due to a high number of Covid-19 infection rates in the area.

The East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust said that they will be suspending visiting from tomorrow, and highlight the infection rate is particularly high in Ipswich.

The hospital has said that people will still be able to visit if they are on the maternity ward, a parent of a child, in a formal caring role or for end-of-life care.

Giles Thorpe, Chief Nurse at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which runs Ipswich and Colchester hospitals said: “Our number one priority is to keep everyone – patients, visitors and staff – safe, and one of the ways we can do this is to reduce the number of people in our hospitals.

“This is not a decision we have made easily. We know how much it means to our patients to have visitors and how important visiting is to families and friends of a loved one in hospital, too. However, we have made this decision to keep all our patients and staff safe. Giles Thorpe, Chief Nurse at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust

He continued: “Considering the rising number of COVID-19 infections across Suffolk and that there are now more people in hospital with the virus, we need to take this action now.”

The changes will apply at Ipswich Hospital, Felixstowe Hospital, Aldeburgh Hospital and Bluebird Lodge in Ipswich.

The trust has said that the situation will be reviewed in two weeks, in line with hospital admissions and community COVID-19 infection rates, and a decision will then be made about whether to continue for the full three-week period or return to a restricted visiting policy.

Chief Nurse of West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust Sue Wilkinson said: “We have not taken this decision lightly, as we know how much patients and relatives value visiting.

Our priority, however, has to be keeping those vulnerable patients in our care as safe as possible, and with the high levels of COVID-19 cases in the county currently that means reducing the number of people coming into our hospitals. Sue Wilkinson, Chief Nurse of West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust

“Relatives can use our dedicated helpline and video calling services to keep in touch with loved ones while they are in our care.”

West Suffolk Hospital are also offering a free video calling service for patients without their own digital devices.

At West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, visiting restrictions apply to patients at West Suffolk Hospital and Glastonbury Court in Bury St Edmunds, and Newmarket Community Hospital.

The Trust has said the situation in north east Essex is being kept under close review. For now, the restricted visiting policy will continue at Colchester Hospital, Clacton Hospital and Fryatt Hospital, in Harwich.