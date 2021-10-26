Masks to be worn again around University of Northampton

Students at the University of Northampton have been told they must start wearing face coverings again.

The change is in response to a national rise in covid cases, and not a local outbreak.

The rule will apply to all university buildings apart from halls of residence and sports venues, such as the Sports Dome.

In terms of on-campus restaurants and cafes, the university has said students should continue to wear a face-covering until seated.

The safety and wellbeing of our community at the University of Northampton is our top priority, and throughout the pandemic, we have taken considerable measures to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19 and the associated spread of the virus. Universities should implement sensible and proportionate control measures to reduce any risk. University of Northampton

The university has also specified that face coverings should be worn in all teaching room settings and spaces where it is not possible to maintain social distancing.