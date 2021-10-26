Masks to be worn again around University of Northampton

Credit: ITV Anglia

Students at the University of Northampton have been told they must start wearing face coverings again.

The change is in response to a national rise in covid cases, and not a local outbreak.

The rule will apply to all university buildings apart from halls of residence and sports venues, such as the Sports Dome.

In terms of on-campus restaurants and cafes, the university has said students should continue to wear a face-covering until seated.

The university has also specified that face coverings should be worn in all teaching room settings and spaces where it is not possible to maintain social distancing.