Police launch murder inquiry after man found dead in Norwich flat

Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in Norwich.

The body of a 63-year-old man was found inside a flat in Suffolk Square on Sunday 17 October but not thought to be suspicious.

However following a standard post-mortem examination held on Friday 23 October, concerns were raised that the man could have suffered an injury.

A Home Office post-mortem examination was subsequently carried out on Saturday 24 October and while the result was inconclusive, an unlawful injury cannot be ruled-out.

Detectives from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team launched a murder inquiry and are now working to establish the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

Pending formal inquest proceedings, the deceased has been provisionally identified as Leslie Smith.

Two people, a 38-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, were arrested this morning in connection with the incident. Both have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre where they will be questioned by detectives.

Senior Investigating Officer Chris Burgess said: “We have a team of detectives and staff working on this case to establish how this man has died. The team are working through CCTV, forensic, witness and house to house enquiries to build this picture.

“The victim’s next-of-kin have been identified and were informed yesterday (Monday 25 October) and I would take this opportunity to urge anyone who lives in the area and may have information that could help our investigation to come forward.”

Police were called to an address in Suffolk Square in the afternoon of Sunday 17 October by neighbours reporting welfare concerns. Officers attended and discovered the body of a man inside the property. Enquiries were carried out at the scene and the death was treated as unexplained but at that time not believed to be suspicious.