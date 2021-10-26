Residents in the Fens come together to form 'climate panel'

Play video

Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Stuart Leithes.

Residents from across the Cambridgeshire Fens have come together as a 'climate panel' to create guiding principles to ensure that there is a fair response to climate change.

At the Wicken Fen nature reserve near Ely, youngsters are able to learn more about the world around them.

The reserve, which is run by the National Trust believes it is vital to educate the younger generation about the environment- they'll grow up understanding how important it is to preserve it.

In its latest report, the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Independent Commission on Climate has stressed the importance of engaging with people living in the Fens to hear their concerns about climate change.

It appointed a panel of residents to find out what challenges they face.

One participant said she felt like she was "stuck in the boiler room of the titanic" unable to afford to take action about climate change.

The region's mayor has also backed the idea of making climate change action more inclusive.

Dr Nik Johnson, Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough said: "The point is as they've identified when it comes to climate change we're going to have to make some significant changes to the way we live our lives and it will come at a cost and rather sadly it's often the people who can afford it least have the biggest effort to help them to make those changes. When you talk about retrofitting houses, the expenditure involved in electric cars - we have to think of those people of the lowest incomes that need our support."

With the flat Fens particularly at risk from climate change issues like flooding.

The report is calling for a response that allows everyone living in the region to play a part in making a difference.