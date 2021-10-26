Road closed due to serious collision between car and pedestrian near St Ives

Motorists are being urged to avoid the A1198 near St Ives following a serious collision.

The A1198 has been closed at its junction with the B1040 (Papworth bypass), following a collision involving a car and a pedestrian.Police were called just after 6.30am and the pedestrian has suffered serious injuries.Anyone with any information should contact us via web chat: https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or 101 quoting incident 70 of today (26 October).