Two people taken to hospital after an explosion at a newsagents in Bedfordshire

A street in Bedfordshire has been closed after an explosion in a newsagent which has left two people injured.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said that they were alerted to an incident in Queensway in Dunstable and arrived at the scene at around 11am.

The explosion is believed to have been caused by an electrical fan fire igniting lighter fuel cans.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service have said that two people have been taken to hospital with minor injuries and flash burns.

The area is currently closed to the public and nearby shops and buildings have been evacuated as a precaution.

A spokesperson for Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Beds Fire are currently in attendance at a newsagent at High Street North in Dunstable.

"There are two casualties who have been taken to hospital with minor injuries and flash burns. We are currently carrying out a fire investigation to establish further details of the incident.

"Two pumps are in attendance from Dunstable and the area is currently closed off to the public."

Centrebus earlier tweeted that their buses are unable to stop at Asda in Dunstable due to the incident.